Drummond closed with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 preseason win over the Raptors.

Drummond put together his best preseason performance for his new team, falling just two rebounds short of a double-double. Although he is well and truly into the backend of his career, Drummond still offers plenty when it comes to per-minute rebounding numbers. He is slated to be the primary backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns, a role that should yield anywhere between 14 and 18 minutes per game. Barring any unforeseen injuries to Towns, Drummond will only hold value as a spot-streamer for anyone needing a quick bump in boards.