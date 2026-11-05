Drummond recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 135-105 victory over the Bulls.

Drummond made his presence felt on the glass despite limited playing time, collecting five offensive rebounds in just 12 minutes. However, Karl-Anthony Towns remained firmly entrenched as New York's starting center, leaving Drummond with a relatively small role. The veteran big man's rebounding ability remains valuable, but his inconsistent minutes make him difficult to trust outside deeper leagues.