Drummond finished Wednesday's 132-121 loss to the Cavaliers with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes.

It was Adem Bona who drew the start at center due to Joel Embiid (rest) sitting out of Wednesday's game. However, Bona played just 18 minutes to Drummond's 28, a season high for the latter, as he led both teams in rebounding en route to his first double-double of the season. Drummond is averaging 5.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over 16.7 minutes per game this season.