Drummond had 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Lakers.

Drummond led Philly on the glass despite logging only 18 minutes off the bench Sunday night. This marks his second double-double through four December appearances. Drummond will likely continue to see his role fluctuate as the Sixers closely manage Joel Embiid's playing time early in the 2025-26 campaign.