Drummond logged 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Pistons.

Drummond got the start Sunday due to the absence of Joel Embiid (knee) on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and he responded by delivering his second double-double of the season. The veteran big man can be a solid streaming option thanks to his ability to decent stats when given enough playing time. However, as long as Embiid remains healthy and active, Drummond's upside will be limited to sporadic minutes and a few starts here and there, limiting his fantasy value considerably.