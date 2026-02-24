This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
76ers' Andre Drummond: Reverting back to bench
Drummond is not part of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
The 76ers are getting Joel Embiid (knee/shin) back into the first unit Tuesday. Drummond is available off the bench, but it's possible Adem Bona ends up being the only traditional center to see meaningful playing time behind Embiid.