Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons suffered a sprained right ankle late in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers, though a subsequent X-ray came back negative. The fact that Simmons hasn't been ruled out yet is encouraging in itself, though look for him to test it out during Wednesday's morning shootaround to see what the overall discomfort level is. He can be considered questionable, though T.J. McConnell would likely pick up the start at point guard if Simmons can't give it a go.