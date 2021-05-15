Simmons mustered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a block and a steal across 26 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

Simmons was one of six Philadelphia players that scored in double digits and he ended just one assist away from putting up a double-double. The scoring figures continue to be disappointing compared to past seasons and he has scored in double digits just six times over his last 10 games, but Simmons continues to deliver value across the board due to his versatility. He is averaging 11.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game over his last 10 contests.