76ers' Ben Simmons: Will not play vs. Magic
Simmons will not play in Saturday's game against the Magic due to an elbow injury, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.
Simmons reportedly was experiencing soreness in his elbow following Wednesday's win over Portland. It's likely just going to be a maintenance day for the rookie, though, and chances are he returns for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers after being reevaluated on Sunday. Without Simmons, the 76ers will likely look to Jerryd Bayless to start at point guard, with T.J. McConnell seeing even more minutes off the bench.
