Martin (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers reports.
Martin is dealing with some lower back soreness and was held out of Tuesday's practice. With Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) already ruled out, the 76ers could be very thin in the frontcourt. If Martin is unable to play, we could see more of Guerschon Yabusele, KJ Martin and Eric Gordon.
