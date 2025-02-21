Roddy agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers on Thursday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

Roddy will be available for Thursday's contest against the Celtics for the final day of his 10-day deal before being upgraded to a two-way contract Friday, which will open up a spot on the 15-man roster for swingman Lonnie Walker. Since joining the 76ers on Feb. 11, Roddy has yet to appear in any games. He's unlikely to be a regular part of the Philadelphia rotation unless injuries at forward open up opportunities.