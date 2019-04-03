76ers' Greg Monroe: Set to join Sixers

Monroe plans to sign with the 76ers on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

The Celtics confirmed Wednesday that they would let Monroe walk following the end of his 10-day deal, and the Sixers will now swoop in and add the veteran big man as the playoffs approach. Monroe began the season in Toronto, but he continues to bounce around, as the Sixers will be his fifth team in the last two seasons alone. In order to accommodate the 28-year-old, Philadelphia will waive Justin Patton, who was acquired earlier in the season as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.