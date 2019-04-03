76ers' Greg Monroe: Set to join Sixers
Monroe plans to sign with the 76ers on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.
The Celtics confirmed Wednesday that they would let Monroe walk following the end of his 10-day deal, and the Sixers will now swoop in and add the veteran big man as the playoffs approach. Monroe began the season in Toronto, but he continues to bounce around, as the Sixers will be his fifth team in the last two seasons alone. In order to accommodate the 28-year-old, Philadelphia will waive Justin Patton, who was acquired earlier in the season as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...