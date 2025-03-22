Dowtin (coach's decision) will be inactive for Friday's game against the Spurs, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Dowtin is eligible to play in only five more games while signed to two-way contract, and his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Atlanta. Jared Butler and Jalen Hood-Schifino could see an uptick in playing time due to Dowtin being sidelined.