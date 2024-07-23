Embiid posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Team USA's 92-88 exhibition game win over Germany on Monday.

Embiid followed up a 2-for-8 performance from the field Wednesday against Serbia with two extremely efficient outings, shooting a combined 10-for-14 across the USA's last two exhibition games. Embiid's ability to move the ball Monday was also impressive as he led the squad in assists. The All-Star has been elite on the boards through five exhibition matchups thus far, averaging 6.8 rebounds per game.