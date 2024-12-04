Coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that he doesn't expect Embiid (knee) to play in Wednesday's game against the Magic, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game due to left knee injury management. However, the superstar already missed the first game of the back-to-back set in Tuesday's NBA Cup win over the Hornets, so it's not out of the realm of possibility for Embiid to suit up in the second leg. If the big man remains sidelined alongside Andre Drummond (ankle), Guerschon Yabusele, KJ Martin and Adem Bona will likely receive an uptick in playing time.