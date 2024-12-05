Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Embiid appears to be moving closer to a return, but he'll sit out a seventh straight contest Friday while he gets more time to recover from a left knee injury. With Adem Bona (knee) also ruled out and Andre Drummond (ankle) listed questionable, the 76ers will be thin at center if Drummond can't play. Guerschon Yabusele will presumably pick up another start Friday in place of Embiid, whose next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Chicago.