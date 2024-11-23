Embiid was diagnosed Friday with swelling in his left knee and has been ruled out through Sunday's game against the Clippers before he receives further evaluation at some point next week, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Embiid had already missed the 76ers' first six games of the season due to left knee injury recovery, then served a three-game suspension before debuting Nov. 12. He appeared in just four games before succumbing to yet another left knee injury, and he looks like he'll have to miss at least two games as a result of the setback, as Embiid will sit out against the Clippers in addition to Friday's game against the Nets. After Sunday, the 76ers have two days off before returning to action Wednesday versus the Rockets. For whatever length of time Embiid is sidelined, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele will cover most of the minutes at center.