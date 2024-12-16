The 76ers announced Monday that Embiid (sinus fracture) will be re-evaluated in one week, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Given this timetable, Embiid will miss at least the next three games for the 76ers. If he's re-evaluated prior to their game on Dec. 23, a return against the Spurs could potentially be on the table. With Embiid sidelined for at least a few games, the 76ers will need to rely heavily on Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are likely to soak up more usage.