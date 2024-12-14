Embiid (face) won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers and will undergo further testing, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports. He finished the game with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3.4 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 17 minutes before exiting the contest.

Embiid was hit in the fact in the dying moments of the second quarter and went straight to the locker room, but now he's been confirmed as out for the rest of the contest. This is a huge blow not only for the 76ers but also for Embiid, who has struggled to stay on the court throughout the campaign. Further tests will be needed to determine whether he'll miss time or not, with the 76ers' next game coming against the Hornets on Monday. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should see most of the minutes at center if Embiid is forced to miss time.