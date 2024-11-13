Embiid (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

As expected, Embiid will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set. Based on previous reporting, it's likely that Embiid plays only one game of back-to-back sets for the foreseeable future. Paul George (knee) is also being held out for rest, so players such as Kelly Oubre, Andre Drummond, Jared McCain, Guerschon Yabusele and Caleb Martin will offer considerably more upside than they normally do.