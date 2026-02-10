Edwards amassed 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 135-118 loss to Portland.

After limited work as an injury replacement last season, Edwards has popped for a few productive games with the parent club during his second year with the Sixers. He's bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G League this season, but he figures to stick with the parent club until the team gets Paul George (suspension) back.