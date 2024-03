Jones has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat due to a right hamstring strain.

Jones signed a 10-day deal with the 76ers on Friday but was sent to the G League to start his Philly tenure. He played well in two games for the Delaware Blue Coats but appears to have suffered an injury in his latest appearance. Jones' next chance to make his 76ers debut comes Wednesday in Phoenix, but the severity of the injury remains unclear.