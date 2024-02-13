Head coach Nick Nurse said Batum (hamstring) was a partial participant in Tuesday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Batum has been practicing with the 76ers in some fashion for more than a week, but he apparently hasn't made enough progress in his recovery from the left hamstring injury to gain clearance for full participation. Nurse didn't reveal Batum's official status for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, but since that game marks the 76ers' last one before the All-Star break, the veteran forward will most likely sit out and take advantage of the extended period of rest coming up.