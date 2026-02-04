Edgecombe recorded 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 113-94 win over Golden State.

While Tyrese Maxey had trouble finding the bottom of the basket during Tuesday's victory, Edgecombe thrived against the Warriors. It was a nice bounce-back outing for the rookie, who scored only five points during a dreadful shooting performance during Monday's win over the Clippers.