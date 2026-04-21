76ers' VJ Edgecombe: Returns Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edgecombe (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics with seven seconds remaining in the first quarter, per the broadcast.
Edgecombe took a hard fall earlier in the quarter and briefly remained in the game before limping to the locker room. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and hopped on the stationary bike before checking back in.
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