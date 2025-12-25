76ers' VJ Edgecombe: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edgecombe (illness) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Edgecombe sat out the 76ers' most recent game due to illness, and he's at risk of missing another. He's scored 20-plus points in four straight appearances, but other wing players may need to pick up some slack.
