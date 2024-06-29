The Thunder declined Wiggins' $2 million team option Saturday, but the team is expected to offer the 25-year-old a long-term deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins' efficiency was through the roof last season, during which he posted a career-high 56.2 percent from the field in his third year with OKC. The 25-year-old is expected to be brought back on a long-term deal with the Thunder once free agency officially opens in July. By doing this, the Thunder allow themselves to spend $30 million before hopefully re-signing both Isaiah Joe and Wiggins. In a career-high 78 regular-season appearances last year, Wiggins averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals across 15.7 minutes per game.