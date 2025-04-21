Wiggins closed with 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-80 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Wiggins lit it up from deep in Sunday's postseason contest, coming off the bench and leading all Thunder players in scoring and threes made in an offensive showcase. Wiggins posted at least 20 points in nine outings during the regular season, connecting on at least eight threes on eight occasions.