Murkey ended with 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 80-76 loss to the Wolves.

Stockton's roster struggled throughout, as Murkey was one of just three players to reach double-figures. The Denver product is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this year in the G Leauge.