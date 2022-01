Murkey recorded 23 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-94 win over Agua Caliente.

The Denver product was able to lead Stockton in scoring as the team pushed past Agua Caliente. Murkey is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game on the season. The wing will look to build off this performance moving forward.