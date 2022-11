Morales (undisclosed) didn't play in Monday's 141-133 loss to the Legends.

The 180-pounder last played in Lakeland's matchup versus Mexico City on Friday, where he amassed 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes. It's possible that Morales is just taking the day off for rest purposes, but it has yet to be determined if he'll play in the second half of the back-to-back series against Texas on Tuesday.