Sampson (illness) logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) across 12 minutes during Wisconsin's 135-100 loss against Salt Lake City on Monday.

Following the 2023 All-Star break, Sampson was traded to Wisconsin for a second-round selection in the 2023 G League Draft. As a member of the Herd, he is expected to be a substitute for their starting frontcourt, currently including Lindell Wigginton and Iverson Molinar.