Key notched 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 loss to Texas.

Key struggled mightily from the field but still scored in double figures for a ninth straight game. He also grabbed a season-high 17 boards en route to his 11th double-double this season.