Hamilton accrued 29 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes of Saturday's 111-91 win over Santa Cruz.

Hamilton paved the way to victory for South Bay, leading the team in points and owning a plus/minus of 31. Prior to Saturday, Hamilton had logged more than 22 minutes just once this season, so his standout showing can be seen as an outlier and he should be expected to regress toward his season average 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.