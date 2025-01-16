Jackson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Jackson exited Wednesday's contest early due to a right hip contusion and is now in danger of missing Friday's game. If Jackson is unable to suit up against Toronto, AJ Green will likely receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Bucks' Andre Jackson: Done for night with hip contusion•
-
Bucks' Andre Jackson: Will play vs. San Antonio•
-
Bucks' Andre Jackson: Likely to play against Spurs•
-
Bucks' Andre Jackson: Suiting up against Raptors•
-
Bucks' Andre Jackson: Iffy for Monday•
-
Bucks' Andre Jackson: Tossed from Thursday's game•