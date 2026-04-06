Jackson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Bucks' 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.

The return of starting point guard Ryan Rollins (hip) from a two-game absence was enough to bump Jackson out of the rotation. The third-year wing had appeared in each of the Bucks' prior seven games, averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 17.4 minutes while shooting 45 percent from the field.