Portis supplied 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 win over Utah.

After a night with the first unit in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Portis returned to the bench to resume his typical sixth-man role with the offense. His 21/18 double-double against the Cavaliers on Monday represented his most impressive double-double line in recent memory, matching an 18-rebound total he accrued during the first round of the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs. Portis' overall numbers will remain solid with the second unit.