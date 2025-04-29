Portis is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Facing a possible elimination from the playoffs, the Bucks are shaking up their starting lineup Tuesday. Portis will supplant Brook Lopez from the first unit, with the former making his first start since Feb. 7. Portis should get a boost in playing time in Game 5, having averaged 22.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34.5 minutes over seven regular-season appearances as a starter.