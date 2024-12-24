Portis finished Monday's 112-91 victory over Chicago with 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes.

The veteran forward stuffed the stat sheet and recorded his second consecutive double-double while starting in his second straight outing with Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) sidelined. Portis logged his fifth double-double of the season Monday, and he has racked up seven games with double-digit rebounds through 27 regular-season appearances (three starts). If Antetokounmpo remains sidelined Thursday against Brooklyn, Portis should be in for an expanded role once again.