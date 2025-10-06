Anthony (undisclosed) is available to play in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Anthony sat out the contact portion of practice Thursday with an undisclosed issue but is expected to make his Bucks debut in Monday's preseason contest. The veteran guard joined Milwaukee after having his contract bought out by Memphis on July 12. Head coach Doc Rivers noted he plans to get all 20 players some run, so Anthony's workload remains to be seen.