Bucks' Cole Anthony: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Anthony (neck) is available for Thursday's game versus Toronto.
Anthony is experiencing some tightness in his neck, but he'll push through the pain and play in Thursday's game. Anthony is averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game this season.
