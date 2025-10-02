Bucks' Cole Anthony: Dealing with undisclosed issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony (undisclosed) sat out the contact portion of Thursday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Anthony was not dealing with any injuries at the start of training camp, and when coach Doc Rivers was asked what the guard was battling, he said he had "no idea." Rivers did describe Anthony's absence as a precautionary measure, but for now, he can be considered questionable for Monday's preseason game against Miami.