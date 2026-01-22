Anthony closed with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Thunder.

With Kevin Porter battling an oblique strain, Anthony was thrust into a big role off the bench Wednesday. However, it was the guard's first game with at least 20 minutes since the Nov. 20 loss to the 76ers, so fantasy managers should likely take a wait-and-see approach on Porter's health before adding Anthony from waiver wires.