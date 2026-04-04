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section: | slug: bucks-cormac-ryan-exits-friday-available-to-return | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Bucks' Cormac Ryan: Exits Friday, available to return
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Ryan sustained a lip laceration that required stitches but is available to return to Friday's game against Boston.
Ryan checked out with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter, though he's available to return in the fourth for the shorthanded Bucks.
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