Ryan contributed 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to Philadelphia.

Although Ryan's shot was slightly off, his 20 shot attempts and agile assist total earned him the first double-double of his NBA career. The UNC rookie has performed quite well since moving to the parent club last month, and he made the most of his two starting opportunities with averages of 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals over the two-game span.T he Bucks will experience a major shake-up from top to bottom in the offseason, and Ryan will likely be part of a youth-based rebuild.