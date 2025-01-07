Lillard ended with 25 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 128-104 win over the Raptors.

The superstar led the Bucks in points while moving up to No. 38 on the NBA's all-time scoring list Monday. Lillard delivered a stellar bounce-back outing after he posted 15 points and shot only 5-for-15 from the field during Saturday's loss to Portland. The veteran point guard has now logged 20 regular-season outings with 20-plus points, and he has also sank five-plus threes in nine games this season.