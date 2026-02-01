Harris (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Harris was previously listed as probable but now appears unlikely to suit up Sunday due to left hamstring soreness. Prior to missing Thursday's contest, the veteran swingman averaged 2.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.2 minutes per game over his previous 10 appearances, including two starts. A potential absence for Harris would place more emphasis on Cole Anthony and Gary Trent as the top backcourt contributors off the bench.