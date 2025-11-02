Trent amassed 17 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 loss to Sacramento.

It was an efficient shooting display by Trent, who has now managed to score in double figures in five of his first six games to start the season. The swingman should remain a viable source of threes and steals for fantasy managers in category-based settings. Trent has averaged 14.0 points, 2.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes per game this year.