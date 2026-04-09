Trent (hip) finished with seven points (3-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 loss to Detroit.

Cleared to play following a three-game absence due to a left hip pointer, Trent came off the bench after he had started in each of his previous four appearances. Though Trent took on a 31.8 percent usage rate in his return, his poor shooting from downtown resulted in a disappointing fantasy line.