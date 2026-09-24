The NBA's investigation into Trent's four-year, $64 million contract with the Bucks remains ongoing, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

The league has reportedly hired national investigations law firm Hecker Fink to examine the fully guaranteed deal, while both Milwaukee and Trent's agency, Klutch Sports Group, are cooperating with the investigation. The NBA is looking into whether Trent's previous team-friendly contracts with the Bucks were connected to an understanding that he would receive a more lucrative deal once Milwaukee acquired his Early Bird rights. There is currently no indication of when the investigation will conclude, and no finding of wrongdoing has been announced.